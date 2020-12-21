Mayor Asks Those Who Use Haverhill’s Plug Pond to Serve on Committee Shaping Improvements

Those who use Haverhill’s Plug Pond recreation area are being asked to help shape its future by serving on a committee making improvements at the park.

As WHAV reported early last month, the city received $400,000 to make improvements from the state’s Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities program. Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini is naming an advisory committee of park neighbors and seeks input from those who use the swimming/recreational area to advise him on the final plan.

“I want a diverse committee that includes women and young people with families who use the park,” the mayor said in statement.

Anyone interested in serving on the committee is asked to email [email protected] or call the mayor’s Office at 978-374-2300.

The city plans to use the money to build a new playground, new waterless compost restrooms, improvements to the entry road, new signs, picnic tables and shade canopies and trees.

Plug Pond is located off Mill Street with an entrance near Mill Brook Park and the new Vietnam Veterans Memorial. In addition to swimming, the park is also popular for fishing and hiking along the trail system that follows around the pond.

