Community Action to Receive $1.8 Million Federal Money for Head Start Learning Program.

Haverhill-based Community Action is receiving $1.8 million from the federal government for its Head Start program.

Congresswoman Lori Trahan, a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, said Thursday the annual grant was awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services’ Administration for Children and Families’ Office of Head Start.

“The outstanding staff at Community Action Inc. have spent nearly every day for the past eight months working to deliver critical resources to families in need throughout Haverhill and surrounding communities,” said Trahan. “Their emergency programming has allowed students and families to access top tier developmental resources and opportunities, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal funding will help them expand their footprint in our community and set up even more students and their families for success.”

Kerri Sheeran Perry, the new CEO of Community Action, said she is grateful for the grant. “This critical funding will allow us to continue providing high quality early learning programming to hundreds of eligible children in the Greater Haverhill area. CAI’s early learning program includes a strong, curriculum-based education with nutritional support, and family resources,” she said.

Trahan’s office said the congresswoman successfully requested more money nationally for Head Start. The program received $11.6 billion—an increase of $1.5 billion.

