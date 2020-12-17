Greater Haverhill Chamber Names Trinity EMS as December Business of the Month

In a year like no other, the Greater Haverhill Chamber says, it is honoring Trinity EMS as its December Business of the Month.

Chamber officials cited the company for its “outstanding commitment to providing the highest quality in emergency services throughout the region.”

“John (Chemaly) is a special person in the community and he means a lot to our Chamber,” said Dougan Sherwood, president and CEO of the business group. “His service to Haverhill has always been meaningful, and this year Trinity has been more needed than ever before. This recognition is a small way for us to say thanks for their service on the front lines.”

In a statement, the Chamber added, “Throughout the pandemic, John and his team have balanced their duty as first responders with the need to provide our communities with COVID-19 testing. It’s stretched their resources in every way but they’ve remained on the front lines day in and day out.”

Most recently, Trinity partnered with the City of Haverhill to enable residents of senior housing locations that might be disabled or without transportation, the opportunity to provide COVID-19 testing services.

Founded in 1991 by Chemaly and Gary Sepe, Trinity EMS, has become an industry leader with more 300 employees and more than 80 vehicles with multiple bases throughout the Merrimack Valley and southern New Hampshire.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...