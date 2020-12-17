Achievers Cuneo, Green-Byrd, McKeon and Jesiolowski Receive Haverhill Honors

Three community giants were recognized for achievements at Tuesday night’s Haverhill City Council meeting.

Among them, John L. Cuneo who, after nearly four decades of service, retired last month as president and chief executive officer of Haverhill’s Community Action.

Councilor John A. Michitson cited a handful of Cuneo’s achievements during his time in office.

“He helped establish Emmaus as the city’s first homeless shelter. He started the city’s first substance abuse prevention program. He organized surplus food distributions and that is only a sampling of what John Cuneo has done. Haverhill has benefitted immeasurably from John Cuneo’s caliber and impact to serving the community,” he said.

Cuneo also worked on many fundraisers such as marathons, fashion shows and the annual Rotary Club duck regatta which raised more than a quarter million dollars for local nonprofits over the past seven years.

Calling him “an impact player” Council President Melinda E. Barrett joined her fellow councilors in presenting Cuneo with a council citation honoring his years of dedication to helping the less fortunate in the city of Haverhill.

Also receiving recognition at Tuesday night’s meeting, Kalister Green-Byrd and Roz McKeon of the Haverhill chapter of the League of Women Voters. The two were named Formidable League Women by the Massachusetts chapter of the group. Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua spoke to some of their accomplishments.

“Both Roz and Kalister are founding members of the League of Women Voters of Haverhill since the inception in 2008. They are exceptional women in the city of Haverhill, devoting themselves to public service and providing and providing a tremendous service to the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts,” Bevilacqua said.

The Council voted to send both women citations, celebrating their achievements.

Also recognized at Tuesday night’s meeting, the Holy Family Hospital which, for the third time in four years, earned the Top Hospital award, from the Leapfrog Group, an agency recognized as the benchmark in hospital performance evaluations.

The Council voted to send a citation of recognition to Craig Jesiolowski, president of Holy Family Hospital.

