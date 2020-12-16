Methuen’s Historical Holiday Light Tour Takes Place Through Dec. 31

Methuen’s Historical Holiday Light Tour is underway and runs through the rest of the month.

Mayor Neil Perry said the city has created an interactive map pinpointing the historic city buildings that have been lit up for the holidays, along with historical information for each. The map, available by clicking here, also includes the locations of wreaths and dozens of trees sponsored by local businesses and individuals through the Rotary Club, as well as information about Methuen’s Festival of Trees events.

“This event offers our residents the opportunity to get into the holiday spirit safely during the pandemic, and to also learn about and celebrate the rich history of Methuen,” Perry said.

Landmarks such as the Nevins Memorial Library, Methuen Memorial Music Hall, Searles Building and Central School Building have all been decked out in lights to celebrate the holiday season. Several city departments have been decorated and are included in the tour as well, such the Methuen Police Department, Water Department, Methuen Public Schools Central Administrative Building and Senior Center.

Methuen Rotary Club members have donated 52 wreaths and 39 trees for the event, which have been hung and decorated throughout the City, and will be up until Dec. 31.

The 27th Annual Methuen Festival of Trees is virtual this year as well and festival events continue through Dec. 19. The virtual event features raffles, auctions and the opportunity to meet Santa.

