Haverhill School Committee May Reconsider Winter Sports at Special Meeting Tonight

The Haverhill School Committee, sitting in special session tonight, may reconsider its stance on school sports in the era of COVID-19.

The remote meeting, requested by Vice Chairman Richard J. Rosa, is planned at 6:30. Rosa said he asked to the revisit the matter of athletics in advance of the next regularly scheduled meeting Jan. 14. Sports became the latest virus victim after the Committee voted last week to stay with remote learning for the time being. In a petition, a group of parents also called for members to “allow winter sports practice/tryouts” to begin this week.

Taking the form of a resolution, parents noted Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association has approved sport-specific modifications for the winter season (see earlier WHAV story) with no bans on athletics even when students are engaged in remote learning.

The petition also points out certain fall leagues have been participating in winter sports with no known virus transmissions; some venues such as ice rinks have had effective protocols in place to mitigate COVID-19; high school seniors have already missed out on homecoming, prom, socials, sports dinners and face-to-face classmate and teacher interactions; this is the last opportunity for seniors to obtain experience required to participate in collegiate sports; and athletes need to practice and compete for emotional and physical wellness.

Also, on the agenda, Mayor James J. Fiorentini, chairman of the School Committee, asks to speak about returning students to the classroom and Superintendent Margaret Marotta will discuss flu vaccinations.

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV and WHAV.net plan to carry the School Committee live, beginning at 6:30.

