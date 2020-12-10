Windrush Farm Offers Scholarship for Disabled Therapeutic Riding Session

Windrush Farm of North Andover is offering the Kathy Blanton Memorial and the Mark Perry Memorial Scholarship that provide the opportunity for a child, adolescent or adult with disabilities to join in a therapeutic riding session.

Blanton rode for years at the nonprofit Windrush Farm and particularly loved competing in the Special Olympics every fall. Perry was a renowned equine dentist who cared for the Windrush horses as well as many other horses in New England and beyond. The scholarships have been established by family and friends in loving memory of Kathy and Mark.

“Both Kathy and Mark knew about the special connection between horses and people,” said Windrush Farm CEO Janet Nittman. “These scholarships will make it possible for an individual to experience the joy and fun of horse-back riding that helps boost confidence, self-esteem and wellbeing.” The scholarships are for a participant aged 6 and up with physical, cognitive or emotional challenges whose family qualifies on financial need and consideration of circumstances. The scholarship is for an individual who has not previously participated in a therapeutic riding program.

Details of the Kathy Blanton Memorial Scholarship and the Mark Perry Memorial Scholarship can be found at windrushfarm.org or by emailing [email protected].

