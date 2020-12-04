Experimax Opens at The Loop; Sells Refurbished Apple Products

Participating in the ribbon cutting were Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, Experimax owner Gregory Klein-Hertzel and Michael Bevilacqua, Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce vice president. (Courtesy photograph.)

A company that sells refurbished Apple laptop and desktop computers, mobile devices and wearables celebrated its grand opening this week at Methuen’s Loop.

Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, Sen. Diana DiZoglio and Rep. Linda Dean Campbell and members of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce joined Experimax owner Gregory Klein-Hertzel for the ribbon cutting yesterday.

Besides sales of certified used equipment, the company also offers financing and repairs.

The store is located at The Loop, 90 Pleasant Valley St., Methuen.

