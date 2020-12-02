19th Annual Buttonwoods Museum’s Festival of Trees Resumes Today

The 19th annual Buttonwoods Museum’s Festival of Trees continues today with trees, wreaths and centerpieces on display and available for raffle.

Buttonwoods’ Festival of Trees runs from noon-8 p.m., at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. Tomorrow, also from noon- 8 p.m., there will be a Children’s Scavenger Hunt all day and Holiday Festival BINGO with prizes from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Senior Day takes place Friday, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with $1 off admission and Nostalgia Christmas with classic radio shows from holidays past and Candlelight Buttonwoods Tour from 6-7:30 p.m.

Each of the trees, wreaths and centerpieces are raffled off at the end of the Festival on Sunday, Dec. 13. Raffle tickets are sold at the entrance for $1 each, 6 for $5 and 25 for $20. Tickets may also be purchased online at buttonwoodsFOT.org. Winners will be contacted by telephone. Bids are also accepted on silent auction items. Face coverings are required for each person entering the museum.

