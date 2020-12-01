‘Saltonstall’s Trial,’ About Haverhill Judge in Witch Trials, Gets Five Broadway World Nominations

“Saltonstall’s Trial,” the original play about Haverhill Judge Nathaniel Saltonstall and his role in the Salem Witch Trials, has been nominated in five Broadway World Boston region award categories.

The play by Haverhill native Michael Cormier is nominated in the Production of A Play category and Haverhill’s Carol Goans has been nominated in the individual acting category for her portrayal of accused witch Bridget Bishop. Haverhill resident Noah Greenstein was recognized with the rest of the cast in the best ensemble category.

The play had its stage debut in a sold-out workshop production at Northern Essex Community College in 2018 before moving to The Larcom Theatre, Beverly in 2019.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...