More Than Ever, Local News and Journalism Need Your Help on #GivingTuesday

Haverhill’s only public radio station and nonprofit local news service humbly asks for the public’s help on #GivingTuesday.

Even before the pandemic, local news has been under financial threat and disappearing across the country. This year, WHAV provided the most comprehensive listings of cancellations, postponements and closures; live interviews with newsmakers on the front lines; and special broadcasts. Many have also found WHAV to be a needed friend and companion during days of isolation.

When you give to WHAV on GivingTuesday, Dec. 1, you are also helping dozens of nonprofit groups who rely on the radio to get the word out about events, food drives, programs for children and more.

GivingTuesday is described as a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world.

The staff and management recognize this has been a difficult year for many. If you are able, please consider giving the gift of a monthly Membership here or special donation. There are new and easy giving options. If you are already a current donor or member, please accept WHAV’s heartfelt thanks for your support.

View Options and Pay Online

WHAV.net

Join by Telephone

978-374-1900, ext. 450

Send Donations by Mail

WHAV

189 Ward Hill Ave.

Haverhill, MA 01835

