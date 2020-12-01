Haverhill Service Clubs Seek Volunteers to Ring Bells During Salvation Army’s Kettle Drive

The Salvation Army’s Kettle Drive is taking place locally after all this year, but in select locations and manned entirely by volunteers.

Haverhill service clubs are asking members and others to participate in bell ringing with available spots every day, except Sundays. Haverhill’s three Market Basket locations, the Plaistow, N.H., Market Basket and Walmart will host bell ringers. Shifts take place in two-hour increments.

Volunteers are able to name their own times. There are also new guidelines this year to keep volunteers and patrons safe, such as a limit of two ringers per door allowed. The Salvation Army is providing masks, if needed; rubber gloves; sanitizer wipes; hand sanitizer; and bells and aprons. Aprons will be washed after each use and bells will be sanitized between uses. Kettles will be cleaned each day.

Bell ringing begins immediately. Those who are interested may contact the Salvation Army directly at 978-420-4192 or, alternatively, Peter Carbone at 508-320-7710.

