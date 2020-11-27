I-495 Construction Update: Daytime Northbound Lane Closures Monday-Thursday Next Week

Continued progress on replacement of two I-495 bridges over the Merrimack River in Haverhill requires lane closures most of next week.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation says there will be single right-lane closures on the northbound side of the highway, between exits 48 and exit 50. Closures take place daily from Monday, Nov. 30, through Thursday, Dec. 3, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

The temporary closures are necessary to for bridge pier protection barrier work. Work is weather dependent and may be rescheduled due to an emergency situation.

