Temple Emanu-El Presents ‘The History and Ideas of Zionism’ Over Two Sessions

Haverhill’s Temple Emanu-El Adult Education Committee is presenting Dr. David Starr and his virtual two-session course on “The History and Ideas of Zionism.”

The first session, “The Birth of Zionism: Nineteenth-Century Ideas and Approaches,” takes place Tuesday, Dec. 1, at 7 p.m. The second class, “Transforming Zionism: Changing Ideas and Realities in the Face of Geopolitical Events of the 1930s,” takes place Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 7 p.m.

Starr holds a doctorate from Columbia University and also rabbinic ordination from JTS. An eminent teacher of Jewish history, he is on the faculty of Hebrew College and was the founding director of Me’ah. He has taught at both Brandeis University and the Wexner Heritage Program.

Registration is required. There is more information at templeemanu-el.org or register here.

