Podcast: Haverhill Schools Look to Hire Permanent Substitutes for Each Building



If you’re thinking about a career change, Haverhill Public Schools may have an opportunity for you.

School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning show, is expanding the use of substitute teachers and many people qualify for the job.

“We desperately need substitutes. We could use this opportunity to say anyone who is out there that’s interested in teaching, that may not have a background in teaching, but an interest, and a Bachelor’s degree, we’d love for people to contact our HR Office. Difficult time right now with COVID. Lots of people are out in the schools, people are afraid to substitute. Honestly, it’s difficult to find substitutes anytime,” she noted.

Marotta says the school department has decided to have a permanent substitute in each building, so they can “float around” to the openings in one location, instead of moving from school to school.

“The teachers leave plans for the substitute, and we try to rely on online curriculum when the teachers are out. Those are going to be full-time school year jobs. It’ll be you’re stationed in this school, and kind of settle in. We’ll make sure we use you. We have plenty of need,” she said.

Marotta says that with this plan, the substitutes will start to feel like part of the school community, adding, “it’s a nice feeling.”

