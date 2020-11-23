Today’s Obituaries—William Warren Medley, 82, Served Haverhill as Registrar of Voters

A faithful member of the historic Calvary Baptist Church of Haverhill, William Warren Medley, youngest son of Walter D., and Virginia C. Medley passed away Nov. 19.

He was born in Haverhill on Jan. 15, 1938 and lived in the city all of his life. Medley attended Haverhill Public Schools and graduated from Haverhill Trade School as president of the senior class in 1955. He enlisted in the United States Air Force earning an honorable discharge in 1959. His service to his country was followed by a long career at Western Electric and Lucent Technologies retiring in 1999.

As a lifelong active member of Calvary Baptist Church, he served on many committees including on the Deacon Board for many years. He loved to sing and used his bass voice in at least three different choirs. He chaired the audio and video team recording Calvary Baptist Church Morning Worship Services every Sunday to be viewed locally on HC Media channel 22.

He was an avid sports fan for all the Boston sports teams and officiated in local baseball and football leagues. He also hosted a sports call-in program on the local community TV channel. In addition, he served his community working for the Registrar of Voters during local and national elections.

Married for 43 years to the late Dorothy Allen Medley, they had two sons, Walter Douglas Medley III of Manchester, N.H., and Roger Alan Medley of West Warwick, R.I. He is mourned by his daughter-in-law Lisa (Wentz) Medley and a Grandson Miles Alexander Medley also of West Warwick, R.I. He also leaves his Brothers Walter D. Medley Jr. of Falls Church, Va., Herbert Edward Medley of Portsmouth, N.H., and sister-in-law Margaret A (Pearman) Medley, John Jesse Medley of Haverhill, and sister-in-law Frances (Palermo) Medley, and a sister Julia (Medley) De Veaux, both of Haverhill. He was predeceased in death by a sister Christine Virginia (Medley) Turner and a Brother Gerald Clifford Medley. He also leaves 14 nieces and nephews, six great nieces and nephews and two grand nieces as well as a host of cousins and friends. He is also mourned by his friend, Cheryl Williams.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his graveside service on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m., in Linwood Cemetery, Haverhill, Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer and Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill and Bradford. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be offered to: Calvary Baptist Church Scholarship Fund, PO Box 781, Haverhill, MA 01831.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...