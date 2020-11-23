Special Haverhill School Committee Meeting Tonight to Review ‘Rising COVID-19 Numbers’

The Haverhill School Committee is meeting in special session tonight to review the city’s current coronavirus situation and evaluate issues that may arise during the holiday season.

The agenda for what will be a remote meeting beginning at 7 p.m. calls for school Superintendent Margaret Marotta to discuss “Rising COVID-19 Numbers” and “Potential Issues surrounding the Holiday.”

School Committee Vice Chairman Richard J. Rosa told WHAV Friday members will “take a closer look at the city’s COVID-19 numbers and discuss how the holidays could impact school.” Of particular interest, he said, is where numbers are trending and whether Haverhill needs to make any adjustments to its learning model.

“It’s unclear whether there will be any changes in the learning model. If there is, we want to give parents as much notice as possible,” he said.

As WHAV reported Friday, the action comes as Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School moves to all remote learning today after officials learned of a sixth case of a school community member testing positive for COVID-19. All six cases are said to be tied to instances of close contact that took place outside of school.

The School Committee chose to have a special meeting since it was not scheduled to meet again until Thursday, Dec. 10. As a public service, the meeting will be carried by 97.9 WHAV.

