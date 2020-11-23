Pentucket Kiwanis Asks You to Walk Your Pet, Win a Prize and Support Local Charities

Pentucket Kiwanis Club wants you to take your pet for a walk, snap a photograph and win a prize.

The novel “Walk This Way” fundraiser asks for participation by Monday, Nov. 30. All pet guardians receive a commemorative t-shirt and pets receive a blue-ribbon participation award. There is also a grand prize for the cutest pet.

To enter mail a check for $25 along with your name, home address and t-shirt size to Pentucket Kiwanis Club, P.O. Box 123, Haverhill, MA 01831. You may also pay online at paypal.me/pentucketkiwanis. Then share your photograph or video on the Pentucket Kiwanis Pet Walk Facebook Group or email to [email protected].

Proceeds benefit Pentucket Kiwanis charitable causes, such as Boys and Girls Clubs, Salvation Army, food pantries, high school Scholarships, Santa Parade, City Adopt-A-Parks and others.

