Weeden and Pino Join Board of Directors at Fidelity House CRC

Two Haverhill-based bankers have joined the board of Fidelity House CRC, a Lawrence and Haverhill-based nonprofit organization,

Haverhill Bank Chief Financial Officer Charlette M. Weeden and Pentucket Bank Marketing and Community Relations Officer Jose Pino joined the board of directors at the human services organization that supports adults and children with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities; brain injuries; and mental health diagnoses.

Weeden has been a donor and supporter of the agency for many years in affiliation with the bank and has experience serving on boards of other local nonprofits.

Fidelity House CRC Bradley Howell said Weeden’s role as CFO at Haverhill Bank gives her a “unique set of skills that will undoubtedly help Fidelity House CRC navigate through the economic challenges brought about by the COVID pandemic and well into our future.”

Pino has served as a volunteer at the agency for more than five years, assisting with numerous fundraising events. Howell said Jose’s “skills and experience in connecting with the community and his unique understanding of nonprofits will greatly benefit FHCRC.”

