State Police Traffic Stop in Methuen Brings Arrest of Two Maine Men and Seizure of 220 Grams of Fentanyl

A traffic stop by State Police in Methuen this week netted 220 grams of the deadly drug fentanyl and resulted in the arrests of two Maine men.

State Police reported Thursday night that Trooper Matthew DeVito assigned to Andover stopped a Mercury van driving over a solid white lane around 10 p.m., Wednesday, on Route 110 in Methuen at the intersection of I-93.

Upon the automobile coming to a stop DeVito first spoke to the driver, 33-year-old Kevin McKinnon, of Mattawamkeag, Maine. While speaking to the passenger, 34-year-old Robert Dill, of Lincoln, Maine, Dill quickly reached toward the center console where there was a bat and sledgehammer within reach of both occupants. DeVito immediately ordered him to place his hands on the dashboard and then noticed a large plastic bag containing multiple bags of a brown powder substance believed to be fentanyl.

McKinnon and Dill were arrested and charged with fentanyl trafficking. McKinnon was also charged with a marked lanes violation. Both men were taken to the Andover barracks for booking.

