Judge Sentences Former Haverhill Man to Nearly 22 Years in Prison for Fentanyl Dealing, Illegal Gun

A former Haverhill man was sentenced to nearly 22 years in prison in connection with fentanyl drug dealing, illegal gun possession, Social Security fraud and identity theft.

U.S. Senior District Court Judge George A. O’Toole Jr. sentenced 55-year-old Domingo Garcia Suero to 262 months in prison and eight years of supervised release. The Dominican national was also ordered to pay $14,923restitution. Garcia Suero last May pleaded guilty to five counts of possession with intent to distribute and distribution of a controlled substance, specifically fentanyl; unlawful possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number; two counts of Social Security fraud; and one count of aggravated identity theft. He was arrested and charged in December 2017.

On five occasions in 2017, Garcia Suero sold and possessed fentanyl for sale. During a search of his apartment following his arrest, police recovered a Colt, model Police Positive .38 caliber revolver with an obliterated serial number and six rounds of .38 caliber ammunition. Garcia Suero has two prior drug trafficking convictions and is therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm and ammunition.

Garcia Suero also filed applications with the Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles to renew his driver’s license and with MassHealth to receive benefits. In both applications, he provided a name and Social Security number belonging to a United States citizen from Puerto Rico.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...