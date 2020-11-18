Haverhill Bank Promotes Four Longtime Staff Members

Haverhill Bank recently promoted four longtime staff members.

James P. Henebry of Amesbury was promoted to vice president, commercial lending; Deven M. Robinson to vice president, executive administration officer and board secretary; Ana Gonzalez of Haverhill to assistant vice president, branch officer; and Marcos Melo, assistant vice president, branch officer.

“While the bank always strives for unparalleled customer service, these four individuals consistently exceed goals and provide exceptional service to depositors and borrowers as well as the community at large,” said Haverhill Bank President and CEO Thomas L. Mortimer.

Henebry has been with Haverhill Bank for nine years and previously served as assistant vice president and commercial loan officer. He is an active member of the Haverhill, Newburyport and Merrimack Valley Chambers of Commerce and serves on the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill and Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce boards of directors.

Robinson has more than 22 years of banking experience and has been employed by Haverhill Bank for 10 years. As vice president, executive administration officer, she reports directly to the bank’s president and CEO and, as board secretary, supports the bank’s board of directors, board committees and senior management.

As branch manager of the bank’s main office, Gonzalez is responsible for branch personnel and directs daily operations to provide a high level of financial services to the bank’s customers. She has been with Haverhill Bank for 18 years—currently the manager at the main office. Gonzalez, a Haverhill native, graduated from Haverhill High School before beginning her employment at Northeast Community Credit Union (now Haverhill Bank). Gonzalez is an active member of the Haverhill and Merrimack Valley Chambers.

Melo has been with Haverhill Bank for seven years, currently as branch manager at the bank’s Bradford office. Melo has more than 20 years banking experience. He is involved in the Haverhill community, serving as coach for the city’s youth soccer and basketball programs.

In addition to the promotions, new roles were given to Linda Lamb, compliance analyst, and Linda Haefner, BSA analyst.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...