Second Adult-Use Recreational Marijuana Shop Opens in Haverhill Today

The second of Haverhill’s approved adult-use, recreational marijuana stores is set to open today.

CNA Stores, of Amesbury, opens at 558 River St., following a ribbon-cutting ceremony. CNA, which stands for Completely Natural Alternatives, is a veteran-owned and operated cannabis company.

CEO Rob DiFazio said, “We’re very excited to welcome customers into our newly-renovated store.” DiFazio said those that are 21 years or older may schedule an appointment or order products online for pickup by clicking on Haverhill at cnastores.com/haverhill-cannabis

The store is open Sunday-Wednesday, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., and Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, from 10 a.m-8 p.m.

The company has made a commitment to honor veterans and give back to the communities where they do business. Employees at all levels are encouraged to participate in philanthropic efforts and community volunteer projects.

For more information, contact Scott Winters, director of business development and community outreach, at 978-697-8405 or visit the website.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...