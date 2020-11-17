Merrimack Valley Chamber Plans Lunch with ‘Relive Patriots History’ Author Thursday

The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce features Bob Hyldburg, author of the new book, “Relive Patriots History,” during a lunch this Thursday in downtown Haverhill.

The discussion takes place Thursday, Nov. 19, from noon-1:15 p.m., at Maria’s Family Restaurant, 81 Essex St., Haverhill. The meal includes chicken cutlet parmigiana with pasta and a garden salad. Mask must be work entering and exiting the restaurant and seating is limited.

Admission is $22 for Merrimack Valley Chamber members and $32 for nonmembers. To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

