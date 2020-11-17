Haverhill High Drama Club Presents ‘The 39 Steps’ as Radio Play Nov. 21

The Haverhill High Drama Club presents “The 39 Steps” as a 1930s radio play.

The Haverhill High Drama Club is presenting Alfred Hitchcock’s “The 39 Steps” as a 1930s radio play.

The tale of mystery and suspense will be livestreamed through Broadway on Demand Saturday, Nov. 21, at 7 p.m.

Despite the many challenges that the global pandemic has caused, the Haverhill High School Drama club says it has persevered and adapted to produce the fall play

Tickets are $5 and available at broadwayondemand.com where visitors must search for the 39 Steps to buy a ticket and watch online.

