Covanta Partners with YMCA’s ‘Learning Pods’ by Donating Noise Reduction Headphones

To learn remotely—as many students have done since March—pupils need to hear and focus the lessons, and Covanta of Haverhill wanted that to be the easy part.

Covanta, the energy-from-waste firm, provided 100 sets of noise-reduction headphones to help 175 Haverhill students in grades K-7 at the YMCA’s “Learning Pods.”

Y Regional Executive Director Tracy Fuller thanked the company and its Market Area Manager Mark A. Van Weelden for the donations, saying, “The Haverhill YMCA is so grateful for Mark and Covanta’s support of our remote learning programs. Providing headphones greatly enhances the learning experience of our children in the program, and we are thankful we can count on Mark as a valued partner to the Y.”

Fuller noted, “Over and above Covanta’s significant support of Y scholarships, they recently provided items critical to students’ engagement in and focus on their studies while in our Y’s care.

Van Weelden said, “The Haverhill YMCA is vital for hundreds of families before, during and after this pandemic. The Y’s leadership and staff’s continued commitment day in and day out compels local companies like Covanta to step up our support where and when we can. Many thanks to the staff and kids for working together for a stronger community built upon unconditional trust in each other.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...