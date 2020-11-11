Methuen’s ActivMed Practices and Research Joins COVID-19 Vaccine Clinical Trial

Methuen-based ActivMed Practices and Research this week joined a clinical trial, examining the safety and effectiveness of a vaccine for preventing COVID-19 in adults.

Currently, there are no specific treatments available against the virus and accelerated vaccine development is being urgently sought. Dr. Michael J. McCartney, ActivMed’s chief medical director, is serving as the trial’s principal investigator at the company’s Portsmouth, N.H., location.

“Our team at ActivMed looks forward to help bring a vaccine against COVID-19 and a hopeful end to the pandemic,” McCartney said, asking for trial participants.

ActivMed is wrapping up a clinical trial for a COVID-19 antibody test and is now joining this Phase III study for a potential vaccine. Study participants must be at least 18 years old, in good general health and have no previous positive COVID-19 test results.

Preliminary studies show promising results. The vaccine is not approved in the United States and requires further testing before presenting data for approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The study, sponsored by AstraZeneca, will be conducted in approximately 100 sites across the U.S. and looks to enroll 30, 000 total participants.

