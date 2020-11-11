In Lieu of Santa Parade, Firefighters Take Out Santa to Collect Food and Toys Nov. 22

A form of what would have been the 56th Annual Lorraine Post 29 VFW Santa Parade is going ahead with Santa Claus riding on a Haverhill fire truck collecting food and toys at six sites across the city.

The VFW Santa Parade Committee, in partnership with the Betsy Conte Food Collection Drive Ozzie’s Kids and the Haverhill Police Fire Departments, plan a COVID-19-compliant alternative to the parade on Sunday, Nov. 22, between noon and 3 p.m. Families are being asked to visit designated collection sites to drop off food and/or toys to benefit needy people and families.

There are no marching bands or any other forms of entertainment planned at any location.

Masks and gloves must be worn by all volunteers with hand sanitizer available at each site. Those dropping off food and/or toys must stay in their cars while volunteers collect items with minimal contact. People staying for Santa will be directed to parking spaces and must leave one space between cars. Officials also advise only one immediate family/household member should be in a car together waiting for Santa.

Santa Claus will visit Target, off Route 97; Academy Lanes, Route 125; Tilton School parking lot, Grove Street; Pentucket Lake School parking lot off Concord Street; Riverside Park next to Haverhill Stadium and along Bailey Boulevard.

Haverhill firefighters have also established an online Santa Tracker for the event at VFW29Santa56.HaverhillFirefighters.org.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...