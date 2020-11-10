Podcast: Porcelli Details Kiwanis Club’s 5th Annual ‘Turkey Drop’ This Weekend



Kiwanis Club of Haverhill’s Fifth Annual Turkey Drop, modeled after a Thanksgiving episode of the television series “WKRP in Cincinnati,” takes place this Saturday, Nov. 14.

Haverhill Kiwanis’ Rich Porcelli, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, discusses how the fundraiser works.

“We hire a helicopter and he flies over a grid of 400 squares, about two-foot square, and all the squares are numbered. When you buy a ticket, you get a corresponding square. So, if you buy ticket number 101, you have square 101. The helicopter drops a hundred rubber turkeys. Each turkey is associated with a prize. And, for every turkey that lands in your square, you get that prize,” Porcelli explains.

He said prizes include gift cards to local restaurants, Yankee candles, wreaths and more. All prizes are valued at a minimum of $10.

Proceeds are used for the good of the community. “We raise money and give money to local charities, give out some scholarships at the end of the year. We do some camperships with some of the youth community outreach programs, such as the Y and the Boys and Girls Club. We get out there and do some community service when we can,” he says

The drop takes place, Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m., at Murphy’s Garrison Golf, 654 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill. Unlike previous years, however, the COVID-19 pandemic means there will be no public viewing.

“Unfortunately with COVID this year, we’re asking people not to come by and watch. Health and safety reasons for everybody. We want to beat this thing back and get back into a normal life,” he says.

Tickets are $10 each and available at Haverhill Bank and Pentucket Bank branches in downtown Haverhill; Deborah Conner CPA, 8 Salem St., Bradford; and Norwood Insurance, 293 Main St., Groveland. Online purchases may be made here.

