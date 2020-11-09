YMCA Enrolling Students for New Child Care Center at Northern Essex Community College

The YMCA of the North Shore is currently enrolling students for its new child care center that opens this January at Northern Essex Community College’s Haverhill campus.

WHAV first reported last December on talks between the YMCA and college on the proposed center. The center is open to Northern Essex faculty, staff and student families and community families.

Early education programs will be provided at the college’s sport and fitness center for infants, toddlers and preschool/pre-kindergarteners, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. A socially distanced tour for families takes place Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 5-6 p.m., or Thursday, Nov. 19, from 9-10 a.m.

The YMCA of the North Shore has child care centers at eight locations through the North Shore. All of its Massachusetts programs are licensed by the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care.

To learn more, contact Allison Anthony by calling 978-536-1097 or emailing [email protected].

