Greater Haverhill Chamber’s Martin Joins Board of North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau

Kate Martin, director of operations at the Greater Haverhill Chamber, joined the North of Boston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Board of Directors at the organization’s virtual annual meeting last Thursday night.

The North of Boston Convention and Visitors Bureau is a private, nonprofit, membership-based organization responsible for promotion of Essex County as a travel destination. It has been in existence since 1955 and is located at the Maria Miles Visitor Center on I-95 south in Salisbury.

“I am excited to serve on the board of this great organization. I believe that my participation on their board will strengthen our partnership. There are many opportunities for Greater Haverhill to participate in the tourism initiatives put forth by the North of Boston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau,” said Martin.

She joined the Chamber in 2019 and began her role as director of operations in March. She holds a graduate degree in epidemiology and biostatistics from Boston University and was recently appointed to Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini’s Medical Advisory Board.

Dougan Sherwood, president and CEO of the Greater Haverhill Chamber said “She brings a passion for community development with a clear eye to what needs to be done. We’ve been so lucky to have her as part of the Chamber and I am confident that both organizations will benefit from her involvement.”

