Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Plans ‘Honor Our Veterans’ Virtual Program Nov. 9

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Veterans Representative Oreste Varela is addressing the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s “Honor Our Veterans” virtual program planned for Monday.

Joining Varela is a panel of veteran entrepreneurs to discuss business issues. Salvatore DeFranco, a former U.S. Navy Seal and co-owner of Battle Grounds Coffee Co., and William Kelley, retired U.S. Coast Guard captain and loan consultant at Calibur Home Loans.

The program is free and takes place Monday, Nov. 9, from 8-9 a.m., online. Register at merrimackvalleychamber.com.

