A 16-year-old received, what Haverhill Police described as, “serious injuries” after an accident Thursday afternoon on Bellevue Avenue.

Haverhill Police Capt. Stephen J. Doherty Jr. said the teenager was medflighted to a Boston-area hospital after the incident around 4:30 p.m. A medflight helicopter used Haverhill High School as a transport point.

