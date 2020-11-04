Dempsey Insurance Agency Joins Forces with MTM Insurance; Former State Rep. Owned Firm 23 Years

The 23-year-old, Haverhill-based Brian S. Dempsey Insurance Agency this week became part of MTM Insurance of Greater Haverhill.

Speaking with WHAV this week, Dempsey said his firm made the decision to join MTM Insurance while trying to determine the best way to offer more choices for customers.

“We felt that we either had to grow and really bring on other folks and try to get more companies to provide great options for customers or we started thinking about maybe selling the agency and started to explore that five or six months ago,” he said.

Dempsey said only MTM Insurance offered the suite of products and staffing customers deserve.

“It’s a great local agency—a large local agency—that has really over a dozen different companies and great choices and options for our existing customers who have been terrific and loyal and we’re very, very grateful for that,” he added.

Dempsey said the business has been a family affair with his wife Julie, their children and his late brother Mike pitching in. There will still be familiar faces, Dempsey says, noting Karen Rafferty, who ran the office for close to 20 years, has also joined MTM Insurance. Of course, MTM Insurance at 2 Merrimack St., has Harbor Place offices above the boardwalk that bears Dempsey’s name.

MTM Insurance is owned by Cindy Traverso, Paul MacDonald and Laurie Mancinelli. The agency also maintains other offices in North Andover and Billerica.

Representing Haverhill in the state House of Representatives from 1991-2017, Dempsey remains busy operating his consulting firm Dempsey, Lucey and Associates at 11 Beacon St., in Boston. He and his son Ryan will also remain in the employee benefits business, Dempsey Benefits Group.

