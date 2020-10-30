Haverhill, Methuen and North Andover Share in State Recycling Dividends

Haverhill, Methuen and North Andover are among area towns sharing in $3.2 million in state recycling, composting and waste reduction grants.

Under the state’s Sustainable Materials Recovery Program, 227 communities qualified for the Recycling Dividends Program and will receive payments ranging from $2,450 to $97,500. Haverhill was awarded $49,000, while Methuen received $21,000 and North Andover $11,700.

“Some of the most important environmental protection work happens every day in communities throughout Massachusetts through local recycling and solid waste programs,” said Gov. Charlie Baker. “With this assistance, we are ensuring that local officials, residents and small business owners can continue protecting the Commonwealth’s neighborhoods and natural resources.”

Communities that earn dividend payments must reinvest the money in their recycling programs for things such as new recycling bins or carts, public education and outreach campaigns, collection of hard-to-recycle items and the establishment of recycling programs in schools, municipal buildings and other public spaces.

