Today’s Obituaries—Shirley A. LePage, 77

Shirley A. LePage, 77, of Zephyrhills, FL, and Gilford NH, passed away on Friday, October 16, 2020 at Mass. General Hospital.

Shirley was born on May 2, 1943 in Framingham, MA. The adopted daughter of Francis and Elda (Green) Arms, Shirley was raised in Hopkinton, MA.

Shirley, a dedicated member of the Lions Club International, served as District Governor from 2017-2018 for District 35-1 in Zephyrhills FL.

Affectionately known as Granny Grunt to her Lions family, Shirley also held several positions and earned awards including Club President, Zone Chair, Vice District 15-Year Monarch Chevron, Golden Chain Award, Helen Keller Award, District and Multiple District Millard Conklin Crusader 4/2007 and several other awards of Merit and Honors including The Melvin Jones Fellow Award, the highest award in Lionism.

In addition to her dedicated service with the Lions Club, she wrote beautiful poetry and children’s books inspired by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren featuring Mrs. Wigglebottoms and her adventures.

A natural conversationalist with a love for meeting new people, Shirley left a lasting impression with everyone she met. She was loved and adored by anyone who came in contact with her, leaving her mark in this world. Thank you Mom and Yia-Yia for giving us memories we will treasure forever...know that we love you always and always will.

Shirley is survived by her husband Donald LePage and her children Robert Furbish, Heidi Sherkanowski and husband Chris, Heather Dyson, Colin LePage and wife Kerrie, Sharin LePage and daughter-in-law Tricia Furbish.

Affectionately known as Yia-Yia, Shirley also leaves behind several grandchildren: Natasha and her husband Shane McNutt and Nathan Furbish, Allie, Christopher, Kimberly and Sarah Furbish, Dennis Kelly and Robert Murphy, Erica Lacasse and her husband Marc, Jennifer Rodriguez, Sophia and Grace Sherkanowski, Tori Dyson, Olivia, Austin and Brady Dubeshter, Stefanie Black and Killian Barry.

Shirley also leaves behind several great grandchildren: Bradley and Cody McNutt, Harley, Hunter, Chyce, Dillin, Isabella, Ella and Dennis Kelly, III, Ava and Alex Lacasse, Amara Vien, Ryan, Owen and Luke Black.

All of whom adored her and hold a special place in her heart.

Shirley is predeceased by her son Richard Furbish, Jr. (July 3, 2008) and her two grandsons, Sean LePage (September 21, 2009) and Christopher LePage (July 1, 2015).

Adhering to the guidelines of the State of New Hampshire and the CDC, social distancing is strongly encouraged and face coverings will be required. Only 60 guests will be permitted in the funeral home at one time.

Memorial Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m., in the Carriage House, at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH.

For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations in Shirley's memory may be made to the Zephyrhills Lions Club, 5827 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills, FL, 33541.

Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with arrangements.

