Haverhill Sets Curbside Leaf Collections Days Nov. 7 and Dec. 5

Haverhill collects leaves at the curb during the first Saturday in November.

Capitol Waste, the city’s refuse vendor, collects leaves from open-top barrels or paper leaf bags Saturday, Nov. 7, beginning at 6 a.m. This is the first of two collections with the second taking place Saturday, Dec. 5.

Barrels or bags should not weigh more than 40 pounds and leaves left in loose piles in front of homes, in plastic bags or bags of any kind containing trash or debris or dirt will not be accepted. Leaf collection day does not include brush, limbs, branches, sticks or tree trunks.

The city’s Recycling Center, behind the Department of Public Works garage, 500 Primrose St., also accepts grass and leaves Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.- 3p.m., and Saturdays, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Brush may be dropped there Wednesdays, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m., and Saturdays, from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Residents must have the 2020 sticker or day pass to drop off brush or branches. For more information, visit HaverhillRecycle.org or call 978-420-3817.

