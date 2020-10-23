I-495 Construction Update: MassDOT Plans Daytime Lane Closures for Column, Drainage Work

Expect delays next week as certain daytime lane closures take place along I-495 in Haverhill.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation says single right lane closures take place Monday through Friday, Oct. 30, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. on I-495 northbound between exits 48 and 50 for work on the Ward Hill Connector and River Street overpass columns.

There will also be single right lane closures Monday through Friday, Oct. 30, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on I-495 southbound, between exits 50 and 49, for drainage and granite edging installation.

With southbound traffic now temporarily sharing the new northbound bridge, work is also beginning on dismantling the original southbound bridge over the Merrimack River. Construction of a new southbound bridge will follow.

