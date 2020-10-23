Collopy Joins Haverhill Bank as Vice President, Information Technology

Alan M. Collopy, of Methuen, recently joined Haverhill Bank as vice president, information technology.

Prior to joining Haverhill Bank, Collopy worked as information technology officer at Cambridge Trust Company and has 25 years of banking and information technology experience. Collopy is an active member in the DRI Organization for Disaster Recovery Professionals.

“Alan brings a depth of knowledge of information technology that will be an asset to the bank,” said Haverhill Bank President and CEO Thomas L. Mortimer.

