Free COVID-19 Testing for Seniors Takes Place Thursday Near Judson House in Haverhill

Another free COVID-19 testing clinic especially for seniors takes place Thursday.

The clinic takes place from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., at the small park across from Judson House, 40 Welcome St., in between May and Pecker Streets It is intended for seniors at Judson House, as well as seniors age 65 and older who use the Haverhill Citizens Center and employees of Emmaus. Those with questions or wish to register are asked to call 978-654-4166.

It is the second time Trinity EMS and Haverhill are partnering on a clinic. Last week, residents at Merrivista, Mission Towers and Phoenix Row were able to receive free tests.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said he is working with Trinity to schedule additional free testing clinics at other senior housing developments in the city and those dates and locations will be announced as they are confirmed.

