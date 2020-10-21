Downtown Haverhill’s The Switchboard Expands to Two Locations, Offers Two New Exhibits

Downtown Haverhill’s “The Switchboard” is temporarily expanding to two adjacent locations to help provide greater opportunities for local artists to show and sell their work during the pandemic.

A 14-artist group exhibition, “Dia de los Muertos, Day of the Dead- A Celebration!” is being guest curated by Marc Mannheimer at The Switchboard’s main location at 43 Washington St. The event kicks off with receptions Saturday, Oct 31, and Sunday, Nov 1, both from 3-6 p.m.

Mannheimer and several other artists will be constructing an altar where it is traditional in Mexican culture to place personal items and food to honor and celebrate those that have died, assisting in their spiritual journey. Those attending the show and the opening may, with the permission of the curator, offer an item for the altar to remember the spirit of a lost loved one.

Helen Duncan, October’s artist in residence, presents “What Remains” at the temporary 41 Washington St. location that was made possible by a collaboration with Traggorth Companies and Mass Development.

“What Remains” is a series of ceramic sculptures reflecting and referencing the experience of loss. Each piece is created using hand-building techniques and glazed. Duncan’s reception takes place this Saturday, Oct 24, from 5-8 p.m. and viewings will continue through Oct 31. Duncan is a designer, sculptor and educator.

There’s more information at theswitchboardhaverhill.com.

