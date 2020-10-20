Tattersall Farm Reschedules Autumn Walk to This Sunday, Oct. 25

The Trustees of Tattersall Farm has rescheduled its autumn walk through the meadows and forests to this Sunday, Oct. 25.

Naturalist Roland “Boot” Boutwell again leads the walk, sharing information about wildflowers and shrubs as they prepare themselves for winter. He’ll focus on hardy wildflowers which decorate the mid-autumn landscape as well as some common trees and shrubs. Participants will also learn how to identify these plants and how they have been used historically by native Americans, colonials and modern folk.

The walk takes place from 9-11 a.m. Group size is limited and on first-come, first-served basis per state COVID-19 guidelines. Participants meet at 8:45 a.m. in the Tattersall Farm parking lot, 542 North Broadway, Haverhill.

A $10 donation is suggested.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...