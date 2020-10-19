Today’s Obituaries: Teresa Klimauskas, 69, Nurse at Lakeview House

Teresa Klimauskas, RN, 69, of Haverhill, died Tuesday, Oct. 12, at Carney Hospital, Dorchester, after contracting COVID-19.

She was born in Haverhill, Nov. 28, 1950, daughter of the late Helen Klimauskas.

Educated at St. James Grammar and High School, Klimauskas earned her nursing degree from Faulkner Hospital, Jamaica Plain.

For more than 30 years she was employed as an operating nurse at the Hale Hospital. For the past several years she was employed as a registered nurse at the Lakeview House, Haverhill.

A voracious reader, she enjoyed cooking and had many longtime loved and cherished friends.

She was the mother of the late Jennifer Klimauskas, who died in 2005, and is survived by her devoted sister and brother-in-law, Stephanie Starbird and her husband Donald.

Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer and Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill and Bradford. Contributions in her memory may be made to Trinity Church, 80 Rte. 125, Kingston, NH, 03848, or Life Line Baptist Church, 14 Brandy Brow Rd., Haverhill, MA, 01830.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...