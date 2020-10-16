Early Voting Begins Saturday at Four Haverhill Locations; Sites Also Accept Mail-In Ballots

Haverhill begins early voting tomorrow at four locations around the city.

Registered voters may cast their ballots over the weekend, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., at Haverhill City Hall, in the former Registry of Motor Vehicles office, 4 Summer St.; Caleb Dustin Hunking School, 480 South Main St.; and Tilton Upper School, formerly known as St. James School, 415 Primrose St. Somebody Cares Ministry, 358 Washington St., is also open this Saturday during the same hours.

City Hall continues early voting daily through Oct. 30. Weekday hours are from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. with late balloting until 8 p.m., Thurs. Oct. 22, and Wed. Oct. 28.

Hunking and Upper Tilton Schools are also open to voters next Saturday and Sunday, while Somebody Cares Ministry, 358 Washington St., is also open next Saturday, Oct. 24, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Those who were sent absentee ballots by mail may drop them off at early voting sites or at special, secure boxes in the Haverhill Police Station outer lobby and behind City Hall, 24-hours-a-day, seven-days-a-week. The box at City Hall, located to the right of the stairs to the rear parking lot, is designed for drive-up service.

Disabled Voters May Cast Ballots Electronically or by Mail

Voters with print disabilities are also able to cast their “Accessible Vote by Mail” electronic ballots via email, along with an accessible electronic affidavit, at [email protected], as a result of ruling earlier this week by U.S. District Court Judge Douglas P. Woodlock. Voters using the program may still submit their electronic ballots by mail by printing and placing them in the envelopes provided by local election officials. Woodlock’s ruling came in response to a lawsuit filed by Boston Center for Independent Living and Bay State Council of the Blind.

The last day to register to vote in the election is Saturday, Oct. 24. Haverhill City Clerk Linda L. Koutoulas’ office is open only for registration that day from 2-4 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. The deadline to request an absentee or Vote by Mail ballot is Wed. Oct. 28, at 5 p.m.

Secretary of State William F. Galvin said this week more than 1.3 million ballots were mailed to Massachusetts voters who requested them. He said every precaution is being taken to ensure the safety of in-person voting this year, especially in communities with recent upticks in cases of COVID-19.

“We have been working closely with cities and towns this year to make sure they are holding in-person voting in locations that are large and spacious enough to allow for social distancing and safe voting,” Galvin said. “We are paying particularly close attention to early voting sites and polling places in the highest risk areas, and we will be advising those communities to move any locations that are deemed to be insufficient.”

All registered voters in Massachusetts may vote during the early voting period at any early voting site in the city or town where they are registered. Outside of Haverhill, voters may check their community’s early voting schedule at MassEarlyVote.com.

