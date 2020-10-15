Local Hospital President to Share Merrimack Valley Chamber’s Highest Honor at Annual Lunch

Two local hospital presidents are sharing the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s highest honor at the business group’s annual awards lunch.

Holy Family Hospital President Craig Jesiolowski and Lawrence General Hospital President and CEO Deborah Wilson each receive the Ralph B. Wilkinson Good Citizenship Award during the lunch Wednesday, Oct. 28, from noon-1:15 p.m., at DiBurro’s Function Hall in Haverhill.

Other award winners include Brian Mohika, founder and CEO of CathWear, who is to receive the Emerging Leader Award, and the Merrimack Valley Food Bank, which is receiving the Community Spirit Award.

Sean P. Stellato, award-winning author of “No Backing Down,” is the featured speaker. Stellato’s book tells the inspirational story about Salem High School’s 1994 football team.

Because of COVID-19 guidelines, the in-person lunch is for award recipients only, but others may join a video stream for $10 admission.

To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

