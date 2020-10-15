Buttonwoods Museum Brings Out Archaeological Artifacts During Virtual Program Oct. 17

Buttonwoods Museum is having a virtual Archaeology Open House to celebrate Massachusetts Archaeology Month and International Archaeology Day this Saturday.

Archaeology volunteer Nancy Lebar has brought rarely seen items from the Frederick A. Luce Collection out of storage and will be sharing them in a Zoom program Saturday, Oct. 17, at 2 p.m.

Featured artifacts include lithics, steatite bowl fragments and ceramic fragments that span the ancient occupational period of Native Americans in the Haverhill and Bradford areas. Lebar describes the uses of these artifacts and talks about the people who made and used them in their daily lives along the Merrimack River.

Pre-registration is required at haverhillhistory.org.

