Haverhill Democrats Open Virtual Campaign Headquarters in Lead-Up to Presidential Election

With mail-in voting underway and early voting starting Saturday, the Haverhill Democratic City Committee has opened a virtual Campaign Headquarters on its website at HaverhillDems.org.

The site has information on the Committee’s activities and how residents may become involved in next month’s presidential election.

The Committee will also be starting visibility/standouts for all candidates, including Christina Eckert, who is seeking election as state representative, on Saturday, Oct.17, from 10-11:30 a.m., and continue up to election day. Anyone wishing to participate must wear a face mask and socially distance. For more information or to register for these events, email Susan at [email protected].

Those looking for a Biden/Harris lawn sign may email Joe at [email protected] or, for bumper stickers, email Peggy at [email protected].

For more information, call Haverhill Democratic City Committee Chair William D. Cox Jr., at 978-374-6297 or visit HaverhillDems.org.

