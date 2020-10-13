Goudsward Discusses Local Visits by H. P. Lovecraft During Buttonwoods Online Presentation

Haverhill native David Goudsward, author of “H. P. Lovecraft in the Merrimack Valley,” discusses Lovecraft’s local visits during a free online presentation hosted by Haverhill’s Buttonwoods Museum.

Goudsward speaks to both locales Lovecraft visited, particularly those in Haverhill as well as on how these places throughout the Merrimack Valley reappear as sources of inspiration in Lovecraft’s short fiction.

The Zoom program takes place Thursday, Oct 22, 6:30 p.m. Pre-registration is required here. Visit the Events page at buttonwoods.org for more information.

