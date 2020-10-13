DiZoglio Plans Methuen Committee Visit Supporting Pleasant Valley School as Youth Center

State Sen. Diana DiZoglio is joining a group of Methuen high and middle school students at tonight’s Methuen School Committee to advocate for a new Youth and Community Center.

Members of the School Committee will take into consideration during the meeting scheduled for 6:30 p.m., a proposal to use the former Pleasant Valley School on Pleasant Valley Street as a location for a Methuen Youth and Community Center.

DiZoglio has pushed for the establishment of such a center in the City of Methuen, saying Methuen is among the few communities in the Merrimack Valley that does not have a formal youth center.

“Now more than ever during this COVID-19 emergency, our local youth who are stuck at home, isolated from their peers, are in need of vital guidance, support and services to keep them connected,” said DiZoglio. “The goal of this project is to provide them with that connectivity, as well as the mentorship opportunities and social and emotional learning to inspire them to pursue their unique talents and reach their goals. They need a safe and supportive place to belong that can help them reach their fullest potential.”

DiZoglio joins students from the Youth Advisory Council, “MY (Methuen Youth) Voice,” Inspirational Ones, the nonprofit responsible for overseeing the project and other supportive residents.

Lukas Karagiorgos, a Methuen High junior, said “The Methuen Youth (Center) Project is not only a great way for students and kids from our community to hang out and connect, but also an opportunity to give them the tools and resources they need to succeed in the future. One of our main goals as a student-led board is to give all students a voice and allow them to have representation in their education and community issues.”

The effort to use the Pleasant Valley School has also won the support of Mayor Neil Perry.

“Methuen is lucky to have the YMCA and many student athletic organizations, but we can do more. When the Senator approached me requesting support for a youth facility to focus on supporting Methuen students not currently served by other programs, I immediately agreed. We identified the (Pleasant Valley) School as a site where we hope to serve Methuen youth, but also potentially provide programs and services for our entire community. I applaud Diana for expanding her vision to allow for this important partnership for our community.”

