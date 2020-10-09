Whittier Birthplace Plans Kite Flying Day Oct. 24 with Making, Flying or Watching Options

News Editor By |

Birthplace of John Greenleaf Whittier. (WHAV News file photograph.)

The coronavirus outbreak this year has forced nonprofits to become creative with remote or socially distant events and Whittier Birthplace has risen to the challenge with a Kite Flying Day later this month.

Whittier Birthplace, partnering with Kites Over New England, plans a free, socially-distant Kite Flying Day Saturday, Oct. 24 with a rain date of Oct. 25, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m., at 305 Whittier Road in Haverhill. The Birthplace, which honors Haverhill-born poet John Greenleaf Whittier, asks visitors of all ages to bring their own kites, make a kite or watch the display. Sessions run from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and 12:20-2 p.m.

It’s is a free event, but registration is required because space is limited. For more information, email Executive Director Kaleigh Pare at [email protected]

Comments are closed.